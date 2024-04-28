Contrasting Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 7 0 2.54 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -187.00% -34.83% -25.30% Inhibikase Therapeutics -5,886.15% -107.54% -91.82%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 26.05 -$146.96 million ($2.52) -13.24 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 42.62 -$19.03 million ($3.56) -0.48

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

