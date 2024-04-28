Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIA. Raymond James cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

