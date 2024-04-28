Critical Review: Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -13.21% 2.04% BuzzFeed -30.13% -56.18% -16.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Slam and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BuzzFeed has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.90%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Slam.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slam and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $252.68 million 0.22 -$88.58 million ($0.63) -0.61

Slam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Slam beats BuzzFeed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

