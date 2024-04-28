Critical Review: Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Rivals

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.50% -361.56% -1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.22 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.94 billion $14.19 million 5.66

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 413 958 1433 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -92.42, meaning that their average share price is 9,342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

