CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

