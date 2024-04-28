CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CureVac
CureVac Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.