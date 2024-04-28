CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

