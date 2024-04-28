CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVACFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CureVac

CureVac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.