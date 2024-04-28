DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

DCOM stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $741.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

