DA Davidson Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

