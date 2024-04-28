DA Davidson Weighs in on WaFd, Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WaFd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get WaFd alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. WaFd has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.3% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.