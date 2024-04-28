Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.87 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

