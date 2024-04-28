Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $48.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

