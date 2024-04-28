DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,741,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 111,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.