Desjardins Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$101.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$63.79 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.70.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

