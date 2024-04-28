Desjardins Trims Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Target Price to C$19.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UNFree Report) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.76 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.67.

Insider Activity at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

