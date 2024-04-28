Desjardins Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.96.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.45.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.