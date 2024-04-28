Desjardins Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
