Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after buying an additional 4,726,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,505,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.