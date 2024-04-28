Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Get WNS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in WNS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 103.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.