Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.28. Approximately 1,436,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,816,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

