Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Critical Survey

Patria Investments and Diamond Hill Investment Group are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $327.60 million N/A $118.40 million $0.81 16.79 Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.72 million 3.15 $42.23 million $14.34 10.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 36.81% 38.20% 19.57% Diamond Hill Investment Group 30.89% 18.46% 12.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Patria Investments pays out 197.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Patria Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services comprising portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the funds, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, which include the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

