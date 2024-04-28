Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203,862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 334,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,577 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $256.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.95 and a 12 month high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.