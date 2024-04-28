Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $324.30 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $331.47. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.60.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

