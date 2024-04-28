Edison International to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

EIX stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 422,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

