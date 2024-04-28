Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKSO shares. StockNews.com raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EKSO

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.