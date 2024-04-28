Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $19.48. Envista shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 152,859 shares changing hands.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Envista Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,056,000 after acquiring an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after buying an additional 3,558,031 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,931,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

