Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.96 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.