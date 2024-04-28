Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $36.15 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $305.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Humana by 60.0% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $199,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.3% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

