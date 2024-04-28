Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $44.89.
Institutional Trading of Summit Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $54,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
