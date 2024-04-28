Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Antero Resources Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Antero Resources by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

