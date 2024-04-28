Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

