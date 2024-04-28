Evercore ISI Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $151.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

