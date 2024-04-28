Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dorian LPG worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

