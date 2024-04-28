Financial Survey: Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT 2.12% 0.47% 0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primary Health Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $647.51 million 4.98 $13.76 million $0.05 278.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Primary Health Properties.

99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primary Health Properties and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 4 6 0 2.60

Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $15.77, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 37,606 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.