Financial Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.10% -65.44%

Volatility and Risk

OKYO Pharma has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OKYO Pharma and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OKYO Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.16%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Given OKYO Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OKYO Pharma and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$101.17 million ($0.60) -1.94

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia. The company is also developing X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 dependent disorders and primary immunodeficiencies; and X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of blood-brain barrier diseases. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

