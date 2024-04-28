First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 1,105,286 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,335,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

