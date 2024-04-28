First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

