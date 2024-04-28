First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.92. 2,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 3.34% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

