Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT Set at C$19.75 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MHC.UN. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.67. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.76 and a one year high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

