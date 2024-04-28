Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Foxby Price Performance
FXBY stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Foxby has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.
Foxby Company Profile
