Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FXBY stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Foxby has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

