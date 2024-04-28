FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 633,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 153,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.