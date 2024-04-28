FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 533,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

