FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

