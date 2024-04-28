FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sempra Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Sempra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,322,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,012,000 after buying an additional 179,080 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.9% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

