FY2026 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Down 0.9 %

Exelon stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $64,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

