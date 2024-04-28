GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 11,987 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,359,000 after buying an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.