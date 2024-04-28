GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 528 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day moving average of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

