GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,128 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

