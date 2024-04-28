GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,776 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $44.85 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

