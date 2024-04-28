GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $119,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

