GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 336.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

