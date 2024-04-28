GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6,428.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 436,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

